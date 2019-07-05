Derivatives Strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy Petronet July Futures

Petronet July Future



Recommendation: BUY



Initiation Price: Rs 253Stop loss: Rs 247Target: Rs 265

Rationale:

Long build up is seen in the Petronet Futures yesterday, where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price rising by 1.2%.



Stock price has broken out from the downward slopping trendline, adjoining the high of 01-April and 28-May on the daily charts.



Stock price has given breakout on the daily chart to close at seventeen month high with higher volumes.



Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.



Disclaimer: Views expressed are author's own.