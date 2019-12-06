Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy PVR December Future

-
ALSO READ
Derivatives strategy on IDFC First Bank by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on Havells by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on ITC by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for BPCL
Majority of BSE 500 stocks trading below 200-day moving average
-
Buy PVR DECEMBER Future at Rs 1,809
Stop Loss: Rs 1,780
Target: Rs 1,860
Lot Size: 400
Rationale:
-- We have seen accumulation of Long build up in the PVR Futures’ in the December Future till now where we have seen 13 per cent rise in Open Interest with price rising by 1.5 per cent.
-- After giving breakout on the monthly charts for the month ending September, the stock price is consolidating in the narrow range of last two months with rise in the Open Interest.
-- Primary trend of the stock is bullish where stock is trading above its 20,50 and 200-day SMA.
-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU