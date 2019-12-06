Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy PVR December Future

Buy DECEMBER Future at Rs 1,809



Stop Loss: Rs 1,780



Target: Rs 1,860



Lot Size: 400

Rationale:

-- We have seen accumulation of Long build up in the Futures’ in the December Future till now where we have seen 13 per cent rise in Open Interest with price rising by 1.5 per cent.



-- After giving breakout on the monthly charts for the month ending September, the stock price is consolidating in the narrow range of last two months with rise in the Open Interest.

-- Primary trend of the stock is bullish where stock is trading above its 20,50 and 200-day SMA.

-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts.