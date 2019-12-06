JUST IN
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar of Anand Rathi
Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy PVR December Future

Derivative call by Nandish Shah, Technical Analyst, HDFC securities

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Buy PVR DECEMBER Future at Rs 1,809

Stop Loss: Rs 1,780


Target: Rs 1,860

Lot Size: 400

Rationale:

-- We have seen accumulation of Long build up in the PVR Futures’ in the December Future till now where we have seen 13 per cent rise in Open Interest with price rising by 1.5 per cent.

-- After giving breakout on the monthly charts for the month ending September, the stock price is consolidating in the narrow range of last two months with rise in the Open Interest.

-- Primary trend of the stock is bullish where stock is trading above its 20,50 and 200-day SMA.

-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD turned bullish on the daily and weekly charts.
First Published: Fri, December 06 2019. 07:57 IST

