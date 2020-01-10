Derivatives strategy by HDFC Securities: Buy Tata Chemicals Jan Futures

-
ALSO READ
Derivatives strategy on Tata Motors by HDFC Securities
Top two trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher: Buy HUL, Tata Chemicals
Here's a derivative strategy from HDFC Securities for Tata Steel
Derivatives strategy on ITC by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on Hero MotoCorp by HDFC Securities
-
Buy TATA CHEM JANUARY Future at Rs 679.50
Stop Loss Rs 670
Target Rs 700
Lot Size 900
Rationale:
- We have seen Long build up in the Tata Chem Futures’ yesterday where we have seen a rise in Open Interest with the price rising by 1.6 per cent.
- Stock price has broken out from the downward slopping trendline, adjoining the high of 26-Dec 2019 and 03 Jan 2020 on the daily chart.
- Primary trend of the stock is positive where Stock price is trading above its 20, 50 and 200 day Simple moving averages.
- Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD have turned bullish on the daily charts.
Views expressed are his own.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU