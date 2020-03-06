JUST IN
Derivatives strategy for Biocon by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Stock Price formed Multiple bottoms around 278 odd levels
Buy BIOCON March 320 Call around Rs 8 (Close Rs 9.5)

TARGET 15 | STOP LOSS 65 | Lot Size 2300.

Rationale:

  • Long build up is seen in the Biocon Futures’ on Thursday where we have seen rise in the Open Interest with price moving up by 3 per cent.
  • Stock Price formed Multiple bottoms around 278 odd levels.
  • Primary trend of the Stock is positive where stock is trading above its 20, 50 and 200 day SMA.
  • Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stocks on the daily charts.
First Published: Fri, March 06 2020. 07:54 IST

