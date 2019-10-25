Derivatives strategy on Bharat Electronics by HDFC Securities

-
Bull Spread strategy on BEL
Buy BEL OCTOBER 115 Call at Rs 3.70 & simultaneously sell 125 call at Rs 0.70
Lot Size 6000.
Cost of the strategy Rs 3 (Rs 18000 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 42000 If BEL closes at or above 125 on October expiry(31-Oct)
Break even Point Rs 118
Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the BEL Futures’ during the October series till now, where we have seen more than 20% rise in Open Interest with price rising by 4.5 per cent.
- In the option segment, we have seen significant addition in 120 strike Call Option during the last few days, suggesting Call buying.
- Stock price has already broken out on the weekly chart by closing above the resistance level of 113
- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.
- Stock price is trading above its 5,20 and 200 day sma, Indicating positive trend in all the time frames
