Derivatives strategy on Grasim Industries by HDFC Securities

Buy GRASIM NOVEMBER 800 Call at Rs 23



Stop Loss Rs 15 | Target Rs 40 | Lot Size 750.

Rationale:



1) Long build up is seen in the Grasim Futures’ where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price rising by 4.5%.

2) Stock price has broken out on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of 760 to close at two month high.

3) On the monthly charts, stock price has formed bullish hammer candle stick pattern.

4) Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.