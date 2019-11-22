Derivatives strategy on Havells by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

-
-
Buy Havells NOVEMBER 650 Put at Rs 12.3 & simultaneously SELL 620 Put at Rs 3.30 (Lot Size 1,000)
Cost of the strategy Rs 9 (Rs 9,000 per strategy).
Maximum profit Rs 21,000 If Havells closes at or below 620 on November expiry.
Break even Point Rs 641
Rationale:
-- Short build up is seen in the Havells Futures’ yesterday, where we have seen 5 per cent rise in Open Interest with price falling by 3 per cent.
-- Stock price has broken down from the upward slopping trendline, adjoining low of 31-July, 23-August, 20-September and 25-October 2019.
-- Stock price is in clear downtrend where it is trading below its all important moving averages
-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing weakness on the daily and weekly charts.
