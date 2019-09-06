Derivatives strategy on Hero MotoCorp by HDFC Securities

Buy Hero Moto Corp



September 2650 Call @ Rs 63



Stop loss: Rs 40Target: Rs 100Lot Size:200

Rationale:

-- Long build up is seen in the Hero Moto Corp Futures’ yesterday, where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price rising by 1.70%.



-- Stock price has broken out from the flag pattern on the daily line chart.



-- After a consolidation for the last five days, Stock price has given breakout on the daily charts yesterday by closing at highest level since 23-August.



-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.