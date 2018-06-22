Derivatives strategy on Hindalco Industries by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Derivative Strategy for Asian Paints by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on United Breweries by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on Ujjivan Finance by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on M&M May Future by HDFC Securities
Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives call on United Breweries futures by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities:
Sell HINDALCO June Future at Rs 222
Stop loss of Rs 226
Target Rs 215
Rationale: We have seen short positions being built in Hindalco futures today where we have seen rise in Open Interest with price cut of 2%.
Stock price has given break down today on the daily chart by closing below the multiple bottom support line of 225 odd levels
Stock has been taking resistance around 200 day SMA since last couple of months.
Short term moving averages are trading below long term moving averages indicating bearish trend for the short to medium term.
Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are indicating weakness in the stock for the short to medium term.Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in the stock mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU