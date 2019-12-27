Derivatives strategy on Muthoot Finance by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Bull Spread strategy on MUTHOOT FINANCE

Buy January 750 Call at Rs 25 & simultaneously sell 800 call at Rs 9

Lot Size: 1,500.



Cost of the strategy: Rs 16 (Rs 24,000 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 51,000 If closes at or above Rs 800 on January expiry.

Breakeven Point: Rs 766

Rationale:

-- We have seen Long rollover in the to the January series with price going up by 0.87 per cent.

-- Stock price has already given breakout on the daily chart by closing above the resistance level of Rs 737 on last Monday with higher volumes.

-- Oscillators and Momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD showing strength in the stock on the daily and weekly charts.