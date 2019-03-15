JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

NBFC sector to see massive consolidation ahead: Pankaj Murarka

King of India's $108-bn bond market warns of the biggest crisis since 2009
Business Standard

Derivatives strategy on Pidilite Industries by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Pidilite Industries by Vinay Rajani -Technical and Derivatives analyst, HDFC Securities.

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs

Buy Pidilite Industries March Future at Rs 1,175

Stop loss: Rs 1,145

Target: Rs 1,230

Rationale:

  • Bullish Inverse head and shoulder breakout on the weekly chart
  • Breakout from the price consolidation holding for last 16 weeks
  • Long Build up is seen the derivative segment for last couple of sessions
  • Primary trend has been bullish and the stock is on the verge on registering new all-time high
  • We recommend buying Pidilite March Future at CMP, for the upside target of Rs 1,230.

First Published: Fri, March 15 2019. 06:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements