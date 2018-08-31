Derivatives strategy on Tata Steel by HDFC Securities

JUST IN
Derivatives strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Derivatives strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities:

Buy Tata Steel September 620 CALL @ Rs 18.8

Stop loss of Rs 14

Target Rs 28

Rationale: We have seen Long positions being rolled over to the September series in Tata Steel with Open Interest rising by 5% with Price moving up by 2%.

We have seen healthy rollover of 94% as against last three series average rollover of 76%

The stock price is trading above its important short-term moving averages Indicating a bullish trend for the short term

Momentum Indicators and Oscillators like RSI and MACD are also Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have a position in the stock mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, August 31 2018. 07:41 IST

