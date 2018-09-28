Derivatives strategy on Tata Steel by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities:
Buy TATA STEEL OCTOBER 620 CALL @ Rs 22
Stop loss of Rs 15
Target Rs 35
Rationale:
- We have seen Long roll over in Tata Steel Futures’ where 92% positions being rolled over to the October series with Tata steel gained 0.5% in the September series.
- The stock price has been resilient in the recent market fall and likely to outperform.
- Metal as a sector looking strong on the charts
- The stock price is trading above its important short-term moving averages (5 and 20 day SMA) Indicating bullish trend for the short and medium term.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have a position in the stock mentioned above.
