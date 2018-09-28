JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » F&O

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to take cues from global peers
Business Standard

Derivatives strategy on Tata Steel by HDFC Securities

Derivative strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah  |  Mumbai 

Derivatives

Derivative strategy on Tata Steel by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities:

Buy TATA STEEL OCTOBER 620 CALL @ Rs 22

Stop loss of Rs 15

Target Rs 35

Rationale:

  • We have seen Long roll over in Tata Steel Futures’ where 92% positions being rolled over to the October series with Tata steel gained 0.5% in the September series.

  • The stock price has been resilient in the recent market fall and likely to outperform.

  • Metal as a sector looking strong on the charts

  • The stock price is trading above its important short-term moving averages (5 and 20 day SMA) Indicating bullish trend for the short and medium term.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have a position in the stock mentioned above.
First Published: Fri, September 28 2018. 08:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements