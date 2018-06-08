Derivatives strategy on United Breweries by HDFC Securities

-
ALSO READ
Derivative Strategy for Asian Paints by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on Ujjivan Finance by HDFC Securities
Derivatives strategy on M&M May Future by HDFC Securities
Derivative Strategy on Nagarjuna Construction by HDFC Securities
Derivative Strategy on Manappuram Finance by HDFC Securities
-
Derivatives call on United Breweries futures by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities:
Buy United Breweries (UBL) June 1250
Call at Rs 35
Stop loss of Rs 25
Target Rs 50
Rationale: We have seen Long positions being built in UBL futures today where we have seen sharp Rise in Open Interest with Price rise of 4%.
Stock price has broken out from multiple top resistances, placed at 1200 odd levels.
Short term moving averages are trading above long term moving averages indicating bullish trend for the short to medium term.
Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing strength in the stock.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in the stock mentioned above.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU