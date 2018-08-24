Derivatives strategy on UPL by HDFC Securities

Derivatives strategy on UPL by Nandish Shah, Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities:
Buy UPL August Future at Rs 650
Stop loss of Rs 638
Target Rs 675
Rationale: We have seen Long positions being built in UPL Futures’ yesterday where we have seen Rise in Open Interest with Price rise of 0.6%.
Accumulation of Long positions is seen in the UPL Futures’ during the August series till now, where we have seen 15% rise in Open Interest with price rising by 2%
Stock price is trading above its all-important short term moving averages (5 and 20 DMA) Indicating bullish trend for the short term
Oscillators are also Indicating strength in the stock for the short to medium term
Disclaimer: The analyst may have position in the stock mentioned above.
