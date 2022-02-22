Dhani Services freezes at 20% lower circuit for second day on heavy volumes

Shares of Dhani Services were locked in the 20 per cent lower circuit for the second straight day at Rs 82.80, which is now its 52-week low on the BSE in Tuesday’s trade. The stock of the financial services company has tanked 38 per cent in the past two trading days and 78 per cent from its 52-week high level of Rs 380 on March 2, 2021, during this period.

Till 01:05 pm; a combined 67.78 million equity shares representing 11 per cent of total equity of Dhani Services had changed hands. There were pending orders for 2.52 million shares on the NSE and BSE, data showed. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.6 per cent at 56,785 points.

Since February 7, 2022, the market price of Dhani Services has declined 46 per cent, after Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold 10 million shares of the company at a price of Rs 153 per share via block deal on the BSE, the exchange data shows, while BOFA Securities Europe SA had purchased 9.75 million shares of Dhani Services.

On Friday, February 18, 2022, Dhani Services informed the stock exchanges that Jasmine Capital Investments Pte. Ltd and Tamarind Capital Pte. Ltd had collectively reduced their stake by 2 percentage points (12.14 million equity shares) to 6.27 per cent from 8.27 per cent earlier. These entities had sold these shares between February 4, 2022 and February 17, 2022, the company said. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS



The name of the company has been changed from 'Indiabulls Ventures Limited' to ‘Dhani Services Limited’ with effect from October 6, 2020 to align its business of providing technology enabled subscription based healthcare and transaction finance services through its Dhani App.

Dhani Services, through its various other subsidiaries, has been engaged in multifarious business activities including Asset Reconstruction, Stock Broking, etc. In addition, it may venture into the business of providing bouquet of services, directly or through its various subsidiary companies, depending upon the available business opportunities in domestic and / or international

Dhani Services key subsidiaries include Dhani Loans and Services (formerly Indiabulls Consumer Finance Limited), Indiabulls Asset Reconstruction Company, Dhani Stocks (earlier name was Indiabulls Securities), Indiabulls Investment Advisors, Auxesia Soft Solutions and Indiabulls Distribution Services, among others.