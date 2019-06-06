DHFL crisis: How the housing finance giant's fortunes took a downward turn

With CRISIL, Icra, and CARE downgrading the papers of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) to ‘D’, or default grade, India’s third-largest mortgage finance company is finding itself in an unenviable spot that it may not have imagined even a year ago. While CRISIL and Icra downgraded the short-term ratings, CARE also followed suit to downgrade DHFL's long-term ratings to D.

