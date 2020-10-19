DHFL hits 10% upper circuit on report of Adani, Piramal submitting bids

-
ALSO READ
PNB reports fraud of Rs 3,688.58 cr in DHFL account; stock slumps 7%
Adani, Piramal, Oaktree and SC Lowy submit bids for troubled DHFL
DHFL bidders turn jittery as auditors expose holes in company's books
DHFL case: Bogus transactions of Rs 1,864 crore unearthed, says report
DHFL lenders brace for haircut after foreign bidders back out of race
-
Till 09:59 am, a combined 780,000 shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.3 million shares on the NSE and BSE.
“The Administrator of the Company has received four (4) resolution plans with respect to the options given to the Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs) as per the Invitation for Expression of Interest for Submission of Resolution Plan for DHFL dated 28th January 2020,” the company said in a exchange filing on Sunday, October 18, 2020.
According to Business Standard report, four entities — Adani Group, Piramal Group, US-based asset management company Oaktree Capital Mangement, and SC Lowy — have submitted bids for DHFL. While Oaktree submitted a bid for the entire company, others bid for select portfolios.
While Adani Group has submitted bids only for the construction finance portfolio and slum rehabilitation loans, Piramal Group has bid for the retail portfolio, and SC Lowy for the construction finance business, putting it in competition with Adani Group. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT
In the past year, the stock has slipped 35 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In the past three years, the company's share price has eroded 98 per cent, against 25 per cent rally in the benchmark index.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU