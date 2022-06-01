eMudhra ends flat on debut after 9% spike over IPO price in intraday trade

-
eMudhra’s Rs 413-crore IPO had garnered 2.7 times subscription. Through the IPO, eMudhra raised Rs 200 crore in fresh capital and the remaining was a secondary sale. The retail investor portion of the issue was subscribed 2.6 times. The high networth individual and institutional investor portion were subscribed 4 times and 1.3 times respectively.
At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 2,021 crore. The stock currently trades at nearly 50 times its trailing 12-month earnings, said an analyst.
