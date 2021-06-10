Direct plans for equity schemes seeing steady rise since last 5 years

Nearly one sixth of equity assets under management (AUM) is now contributed by direct plans, which requires investors to invest without the aid of distributors.

The share of such plans among has risen around 7 percentage points from 9.6 per cent to 16.6 per cent in the past five years, latest data from Value Research for the quarter ended March shows. A year ago, this figure stood at 15.5 per cent.

The percentage of direct investments in may inch up further, with wealthy investors increasingly routing their money through registered investment advisers and wealth management firms. The move towards digitisation in the aftermath of the pandemic last year may also spur the move towards going direct, said experts.

The overall share of across all schemes including debt and hybrid, stood at 39.2 per cent at the end of March this year, a slight dip from 39.6 per cent last year.

The figure was 36.7 per cent five years ago.

The bulk of the money in debt assets is from institutional investors.

allow investors to bypass distributors and save on commission. These have a higher net asset value than regular plans, and the expense ratio is also less. Investors can save 80-100 basis points in direct equity plans vis-a-vis the regular equity ones.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India had, in the past, expressed concerns over the muted response to these plans. It had also highlighted a few times that the difference between regular and was not equivalent to the distribution commission in some schemes.