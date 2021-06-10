Direct plans for equity schemes seeing steady rise since last 5 years

-
ALSO READ
Equity mutual funds sell bluechip financial firms aggressively in Nov
Retirement funds can nudge investors to save: Who should opt for them?
Mutual funds continue to trim positions in heavyweights in February
Mutual funds plan to launch a slew of FMPs as bond yields increase
Equity mutual funds may log inflows for a second consecutive month
-
Nearly one sixth of equity assets under management (AUM) is now contributed by direct plans, which requires investors to invest without the aid of distributors.
The share of such plans among equity schemes has risen around 7 percentage points from 9.6 per cent to 16.6 per cent in the past five years, latest data from Value Research for the quarter ended March shows. A year ago, this figure stood at 15.5 per cent.
The percentage of direct investments in equity schemes may inch up further, with wealthy investors increasingly routing their money through registered investment advisers and wealth management firms. The move towards digitisation in the aftermath of the pandemic last year may also spur the move towards going direct, said experts.
The overall share of direct plans across all schemes including debt and hybrid, stood at 39.2 per cent at the end of March this year, a slight dip from 39.6 per cent last year.
The figure was 36.7 per cent five years ago.
The bulk of the money in debt assets is from institutional investors.
Direct plans allow investors to bypass distributors and save on commission. These have a higher net asset value than regular plans, and the expense ratio is also less. Investors can save 80-100 basis points in direct equity plans vis-a-vis the regular equity ones.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India had, in the past, expressed concerns over the muted response to these plans. It had also highlighted a few times that the difference between regular and direct plans was not equivalent to the distribution commission in some schemes.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU