Dismal year for equity fund managers as MF bonuses catch Covid-19 flu

Employees of domestic (MFs) may receive single-digit bonuses despite the industry seeing steady asset growth for the better part of the year.

Some asset managers may skip payouts altogether as they take cognisance of the impact the disease (Covid-19) pandemic may have on future earnings. Salary cuts may be in the offing as well, if the existing uncertainty prevails, said experts.

Fund managers’ compensation is largely tied to the assets they manage and scheme performance. In a good year they can hope to take home 50-100 per cent of their annual salaries as bonuses, which are typically paid in April or May. The variable pay component for the sales, marketing, and business development teams is typically proportionate to the growth in assets and investor folios.

In the absence of a lockdown, bonuses for fund managers could have ranged between 15 per cent and 25 per cent this year and from 20-50 per cent for sales and marketing teams, say experts. That range will narrow to 0-10 per cent for all employees. Employee remuneration contributes 50-60 per cent to the overall costs of most asset managers.

“It would be better for fund houses to conserve cash in an uncertain environment rather than go overboard on doling out bonuses now and face problems later,” said Sunil Subramaniam, chief executive officer (CEO), Sundaram MF.

“Some asset management companies (AMCs) may not only not give bonuses but also cut salaries in a few months,” added a senior industry official. According to him, many AMCs would have projected a revenue growth of 15-20 per cent in 2020-21 over the previous year, but are now likely to see 20-per cent degrowth, implying 40 per cent shortfall in targets.

“Not paying bonuses may not be fair to employees, but that’s a call the individual fund houses will have to take,” said Subramaniam.

It was a dismal year for equity fund managers, with polarisation in equities impacting returns. The rally for much of the year was led by select blue-chips, even as several mid- and small-cap names fell sharply. The market crash in February and March dashed any hopes of a turnaround, as benchmark indices tumbled 25-30 per cent.

A recent study released by S&P Dow Jones Indices showed that 40 per cent of large-cap equity funds and 28 per cent of mid- and small-cap equity funds underperformed their respective indices over a one-year period ended December 2019. Over a three-year period, this underperformance increased to 84 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively.

Debt fund managers had a tough year as well, with MFs that took significant exposure to downgraded debt papers taking a sharp haircut and hit on net asset values of schemes. Some large fund houses had to resort to borrowing from banks in March to meet redemption requests amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will be sad if bonuses of last year for the sales and marketing teams get impacted,” said Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset MF, adding, “Despite the challenges in debt and equity markets, the industry managed to hold on to assets last year, which is a testament to the efforts put in by the sales and marketing teams.”

Total industry assets slid to ~22.26 trillion as of March 31 — a 6 per cent drop over the same period last year. Equity assets totalled ~5.78 trillion — down 31 per cent over the corresponding period the previous year.

Inflows through monthly systematic investment plans in equity schemes have remained steady at over ~8,000 crore during the year, even though lump-sum investments have come under pressure of late.

The shift in investor preference from physical assets, such as real estate and gold to financial savings, has boosted inflows into the sector over the past few years.