'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Elon Musk asks Twitter users

Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.
Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.
"Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked https://bit.ly/33xrDHR his about 53.8 million followers on Twitter.
Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.
But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a "hustle" during his guest-host spot on the "Saturday Night Live" comedy sketch TV show.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
