Dodla Dairy to acquire Sri Krishna Milks for Rs 50 crore; stock surges 19%

Shares of surged 19 per cent to Rs 548 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the company announced acquisition of dairy products company Sri Krishna Milks Private Limited (SKMPL) for a cash consideration of Rs 50 crore.

"The company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Sri Krishna Milks Private Limited (SKMPL) for acquisition of Business as a 'going concern' and on a slump Purchase basis for consideration of Rs 50 crore," said in an exchange filing on Saturday, March 19, 2022. READ MORE



The object of acquisition is expansion of business of the company. The acquisition will be completed around two months from the date of agreement. SKMPL is mainly into procuring milk, manufacturing, and selling dairy products (milk and milk products).

is a South India based integrated dairy company that is ranked as the third largest among private players in terms of milk procurement per day (average 1.02MLPD). The Company's product portfolio consists of Milk, Butter Milk, Ghee, Curd, Paneer, Flavoured Milk, Doodh Peda, Ice Cream and Milk Based Sweets.

Dodla Dairy had debuted on the bourses on June 28, 2021. It had raised Rs 520 crore through initial public offer (IPO) by issuing shares at price of Rs 428 per share. The stock had touched a record high of Rs 672 on November 11, 2021. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 385 on February 24, 2022.