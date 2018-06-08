Dollar nearing peak but oil remains a headwind: Morgan Stanley's Garner

Morgan Stanley forecasts oil price to move beyond $90 a barrel. Jonathan Garner, chief Asia and emerging market (EM) equity strategist, Morgan Stanley, tells Jash Kriplani the dollar could be nearing its peak but oil remains a headwind for India and that the country loses out to other EMs on metrics such as dividend yield and valuations. Edited excerpts: Morgan Stanley has drastically cut its overweight position on India in the past one year.

Why? We are still overweight on India but less. One of the things we have been looking at is the sensitivity to oil. It is also one of the ...