Domestic brokerages remain bullish on market; retail investors key driver

Even as foreign brokerages have sounded a note of caution on Indian equities, their domestic counterparts see the benchmark indices delivering double-digit returns over the next one year. Half of the participants in the Business Standard poll of domestic brokerages said they expect the Sensex and the Nifty to climb 10 to 15 per cent in the next one year.

Another 14 per cent said the gains could be in excess of 15 per cent. The Sensex on Wednesday closed at 60,008, down 0.5 per cent from its previous close, while the Nifty ended at 17,899. A 15 per cent rally from current levels will ...