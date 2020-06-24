Domestic fund managers' exposure to private banks hits 20-month low in May

Domestic mutual fund (MF) managers love for private banks has been no secret. More than a fifth of every penny deployed in the stock went into private lenders. However, many large are tempering their expectations from this space. In May, equity MF exposure to private banks hit a 20-month low at 16.7 per cent of assets under management (AUM). The weightage has seen a decline of nearly 440 basis points on a year-to-date basis, data provided by Motilal Oswal Research shows.

To be sure, banks and financials continue to be the sector where most MF assets have been deployed. However, the dependence on this space has come off sharply this year with other sectors such as pharmaceuticals, auto and telecom seeing an increase in their weights.

While banking stocks have seen sharp bounce in recent weeks, they continue to be laggards on a year-to-date basis. The both the BSE Bankex and Nifty Private Bank indices are down 34 per cent in 2020. In comparison, the Sensex is down 15 per cent.

This underperformance has also partly contributed to the reduction in banking sector exposure.

"For the first time in recent years, the banking industry is going through a tough time. Credit is growing at six per cent that too because of stimulus packages. And secondly, because of the moratorium, the bad loans will rise. The emerging fundamentals support the shift away from private banks. At the same time, there are opportunities in other sectors. Pharma and healthcare are necessities which are in high demand during this lockdown period. One will be very cautious about private sector banks in the next three to six months," said G. Chokkalingam, Founder and CIO, Equinomics.

Many are wary of investing in banking stocks at this juncture due to their close linkages to the economy. As the economy is expected to contract this fiscal, bank financials are likely to be hit.

“The banking sector will take a hit in terms of growth and quality of assets when the economy goes through a period of de-growth,” added Chokkalingam.

Overall, banking exposure is down from 25.3 per cent during the start of the year to 18.7 per cent in May, data on Sebi’s website shows. Similarly, exposure to financial stocks is down from 10.24 per cent to 8.81 per cent during the same period.

"Because of slowdown, bad loan worries will come back again. And jobs have been hit, which has affected the repayment capacity of people to some extent. The hit could be not just at the profit level but at the asset quality level too. On the other side, pharma has done well and in this environment, with the pandemic, a lot of are shifting their allocation to pharma," said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, Founder, Valentis Advisors.

If one has the capacity to wait out the painful period, banking stocks are still good investment bets, say experts.

“We are still bullish on private sector banks; we think some of the larger private sector banks will be gainers out of this covid issue because people will now want to invest their money in safe assets. Fixed deposits in private sector banks will go up. Once they get more deposits, their ability to lend will also increase, private sector banks are well capitalised, and some of them have raised capital in this season. The next two quarters will be tough for the banking sector in general. But over the next few years they will do well,” Jaipuria said.



