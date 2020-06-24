JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Competition Commission approves Facebook-Jio deal worth $5.7 billion

Competition Commission approves Facebook's 9.99% stake purchase in Jio
Business Standard

CBI lens on Videocon's Dhoot: Was Rovuma offshore a joy ride for oil firms?

Videocon's dealing with an SBI-led consortium being probed; complaint filed at instance of petroleum ministry which in 2013 under Veerappa Moily oversaw 10% of Videocon stake bought over by ONGC and O

Topics
CBI | M Veerappa Moily | Videocon Oil

Jyoti Mukul  |  New Delhi 

In the shaky world of oil and gas, it is said the ability to take differential decisions based on same geological risk is what creates a success story.

Be it Videocon’s Mozambique asset that it exited in 2014 by selling off 10 per cent stake to Indian government run companies Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) for about $2.5 billion, or the sad saga of Imperial asset of ONGC Videsh in Russia the burden of which the state-owned company is still bearing. The Central Bureau of Investigation has now reportedly booked Videocon group chairman Venugopal Dhoot for ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 18:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU