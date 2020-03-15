Domestic mutual funds continue to buy equities amid market volatility

Domestic mutual funds (MFs) have continued to buy equity shares, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out large amounts of equity investments during the recent market meltdown. According to the data sourced from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), MFs bought Rs 18,871 crore worth of shares in the current calendar year.

Meanwhile, FIIs have been net sellers to the tune of Rs 14,889 crore. This includes, according to the provisional data, Rs 6,027 crore worth of shares sold by FIIs on Friday. Domestic fund managers say the market selloff has made ...