Dr Lal Pathlabs slips 6%, hits 52-week low post muted Q4 results

-
ALSO READ
Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 consolidated PAT dips 27% to Rs 62 cr, stock sheds 1%
Manipal HealthMap acquires Hyderabad-based Medcis PathLabs in all cash-deal
Pharma stocks rally on buzz about new Covid variant, travel stocks sink
Sensex tanks 1,170pts, Nifty below 17,450; RIL, Paytm slide, Airtel up 4%
Sensex falls 554 pts, Nifty below 18,150 amid rising bond yield, oil prices
-
Shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs hit 52-week low of Rs 2,047.70 and slipped 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. The decline comes after the company posted 14 percent dip year on year (YoY) in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 72.9 crore in March quarter (Q4FY22). The company, a leading diagnostic and related healthcare service provider, had posted profit of Rs 85.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
The stock breached its previous low of Rs 2,151.05 that it had touched on Monday, May 16, 2022. In the past one month, the stock declined 23 per cent, as compared to 6 per cent fall in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Meanwhile, Dr Lal Pathlabs operating revenue increased by 12.7 percent YoY in Q4 to Rs 485.5 crore from Rs 431.0 crore, a year ago. COVID and allied contributed to 13.6 per cent revenue in Q4FY22.
Besides that, the company’s normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins contracted 630 basis points to 19.4 per cent from 25.7 per cent in Q4FY21. Normalised EBITDA and PAT exclude notional depreciation on consolidation of Suburban Diagnostics.
The management said that though Q4FY22 began well, the onset of Omicron wave in early part of the quarter impacted non-COVID business, only to recover in second half of the quarter. “Our strategic initiatives leveraging digital on patient service levels, geography or tests expansion and channel capability building continue to make good strides. This will enable us to maintain our leadership position for the times to come,” the management added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU