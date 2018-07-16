Dr Reddy's slips 11% as US court prevents selling of Opioid treatment drug

-
Dr Reddy’s announced its intent to appeal the decision made by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in a preliminary injunction hearing with respect to further sales and commercialization of the company’s Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film within the United States.
Dr. Reddy's had announced the receipt of the approval, on June 15, 2018 by one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film, in the United States market.
With sales of around $1.86 billion annually, Suboxone was one of the key near-term launches lined up by Dr Reddy's this year with other products being generic NuvaRing and generic Copaxone among others.
At 09:25 am; the stock was trading 7.4% lower at Rs 2,145 on the BSE and NSE, as compared to 0.03% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 443,121 shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.
