Dr Reddy's slips 8% post June quarter results, hits over 3-month low

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead, Feb 1: Top factors that could guide markets this week
Stocks to watch: Affle India, BEML, RIL, auto stocks, RailTel, IOC, Vedanta
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Stocks to watch: Ircon Int'l, Ion Exchange, YES Bank, Ruchi Soya, BoB, RIL
-
Shares of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) hit over three-month low as they fell 8 per cent to Rs 4,982 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Tuesday after the company reported a 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 570.8 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY22). The drugmaker had posted a profit of Rs 579.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. The stock was trading at its lowest level since April 19, 2021.
Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins were down 560 basis points (bps) YoY and 310 bps sequentially at 20.7 per cent during the quarter. Gross profit margin decreased by 380 bps over the previous year and 150 bps sequentially, majorly on account of price erosion and increase in inventory provisions related to few products.
The company’s revenue grew 11 per cent YoY at Rs 4,919 crore as against Rs 4,418 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. India revenue grew 69 per cent YoY, higher than Street's estimates, aided by better traction in the chronic segment and the addition of the Wockhardt portfolio.
However, North American sales were up in single-digit or 1 per cent at Rs 1,739 crore. Analysts had expected double-digit growth from the US sales. The sequential decline of 1 per cent was on account of price erosion in some of the products partially offset by volume traction and new products launched, the company said.
The company’s revenue during the quarter was in line with the estimate, however, net profit and Ebitda margin missed the Street estimates.
ICICI Securities had expected 10.9 per cent YoY growth in revenues. Ebitda margins, it had said, are likely to decline 343 bps YoY to 21.9 per cent due to higher other expenditure. Profit after tax as per its estimates was expected to grow 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 627 crore mainly due to lower tax rate (26 per cent against 34.3 per cent in Q1FY21).
Motilal Oswal Financial Services had pegged Ebitda margin at 21.9 per cent and net profit of Rs 610.4 crore for the quarter.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU