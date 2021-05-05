'Earnings growth at risk if Covid cases could continue to rise for long'

India is better placed among emerging countries and will continue to see higher allocation as the domestic economy is recovering quite well, DR. POONAM TANDON, chief investment officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview.

Edited excerpts: Do you see more downside in the markets over the next few months? Markets are likely to be volatile over the next few months. Market movement will depend on the extent of the second wave and also the period for which it lasts. Restrictions by the State governments will impact earnings growth in the near-term. ...