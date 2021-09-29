Earnings of cement, FMCG, aviation cos at risk as oil, coal prices rise

Rising prices of crude oil – up nearly 8 per cent and 15 per cent in the past one month – can spoil the party for India Inc as it will face input cost pressures, say experts. That said, it will be difficult to paint the entire universe with the same brush as the rise in commodity prices will benefit their respective producers.

Markets, on the other hand, will react sharply negatively in case the oil jumps above $90 per barrel mark, analysts caution. Analysts BofA Securities led by Amish Shah, their India equity strategist, suggests that though the tax buffer available with ...