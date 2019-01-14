Earnings trajectory for mid-caps remains strong: BNP Paribas' Anand Shah

While lower crude oil prices and a strong rupee are positives, uncertainties abound in the form of elections, US-China trade war and a possible rate hike pause by the US Fed.

However, Anand Shah, deputy CEO and head of investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management, tells Jash Kriplani that he is confident that things should settle down in the second half of 2019. Edited excerpts: Where do see the markets headed in 2019? We believe that earnings will be positive, but we need to be cognizant of the fact that the first half of 2019 could see several headwinds from macro events, keeping ...