Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake in Edelweiss in Q1; stock surges 10%

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services were locked in the upper circuit of 10 per cent at Rs 86.50 on the BSE in Friday's session after the latest shareholding pattern showed that ace investor Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala increased his holding in the company by purchasing additional 4 million equity shares during the April-June quarter (Q2CY21).

Till 02:28 pm, a combined 17.13 million equity shares had changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 2.29 million shares on the NSE and BSE combined. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.33 per cent at 52,396 points around the same time.

Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 4 million equity shares or 0.42 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services during the second quarter of the current calendar year 2021, according to the shareholding pattern for the June quarter disclosed by the company.

Post acquisition, Jhunjhunwala's holding in Edelweiss Financial Services rose to 1.6 per cent (15.125 million equity shares) from 1.19 per cent (11.125 million equity shares) at the end of the March 2021 quarter, the data shows.

Jhunjhunwala hiked its holding in the company after a gap of one year. Earlier, in the March 2020 quarter, he held 9.69 million shares or a 1.04 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services, data shows.

The Edelweiss Group is one of India’s leading diversified financial services companies, providing a broad range of financial products and services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, institutions, and individuals.

Its businesses are broadly divided into Credit Business (Retail Credit comprises of Retail Mortgage, SME and Business Loans, Loan against Securities, Agri and Rural Finance, Corporate Credit comprise of Structured Collateralised Credit to Corporates and Wholesale Mortgages), Franchise & Advisory Business (Wealth Management, Asset Management including Distressed Assets and Capital Markets) and Insurance (life and general insurance).