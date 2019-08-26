Eicher Motors hits 44 month-low on growth concerns, slips 13% in two weeks

Shares of Eicher Motors, the manufacturer of the iconic Royal Enfield brand of motorcycles, on Monday hit a 44 month-low of Rs 15,197, down 1 per cent in the intra-day trade on the BSE, on concerns of weak demand outlook.

The stock was trading at its lowest level since January 19, 2016. In two weeks, it has underperformed the market by falling 13 per cent, as compared to a two per cent decline in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and S&P BSE Auto index.

In the past three trading days, the share price of has lost 5 per cent after the company said regulator rectifier, a component mandatory for all BS-VI compliant products, will not cause any discernible change in the overall price of the relevant motorcycles.

The company made clarification on report published in the Mint on August 20, 2019 that Royal Enfield’s BS-VI roll-out plans ride on outcome of IP case and the company might face hurdles if it fails to resolve a patent infringement dispute with Flash Electronics in a US court.

“We assert that the Company is fully prepared to meet the BS VI implementation timelines and to implement its growth strategy in all it operates in, notwithstanding the progress and outcome of the litigation with Flash Electronics in the US court, or continued supplies from any particular vendor,” said in a regulatory filing.

Depending on the business requirements, the Company works with several vendors for the development and supply of parts and components and the Regulator Rectifier Units are no exception, it added.

The company said the cost of this component constitutes a negligible proportion of the overall cost of a motorcycle and any change in source of this component will not cause any discernible change in the overall price of the relevant motorcycles.