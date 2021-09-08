Eicher Motors, Zee Ent: Trading ideas by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Eicher Motors Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last close: Rs 2,823.15



Initiation range: Rs 2,780-2,800Target: Rs 2,960Stop loss: Rs 2,710We are seeing a mixed trend within the auto space and Eicher Motors has recently witnessed a breakout from a consolidation range of Rs 2,500-2750. Going ahead, it may see a marginal dip before resuming the trend. Traders shouldn’t miss this opportunity and accumulate in the mentioned zone.

Voltas Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last close: Rs 1,187.25

Initiation range: Rs 1,175-1,185

Target: Rs 1,300

Stop loss: Rs 1,120



Voltas has surged strongly past the upper band of the consolidation range i.e. Rs 950-1130 with a noticeable surge in volumes. The chart pattern combined with the positioning of the oscillators is pointing towards a steady rise. We thus recommend creating fresh longs in the given range.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited



Recommendation: Sell Sep Futures

Last close: Rs 178.35

Initiation range: Rs 183-185

Target: Rs 190

Stop loss: Rs 172



Though the market trend is up, it’s prudent to maintain few shorts also as a hedge due to overbought conditions. Among the sectors, media has been underperforming and Zee Ltd is no different. The recent bounce in the stock can be considered for initiating fresh shorts, citing strong resistance around the Rs 180-185 zone.

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are personal.



