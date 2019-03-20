Embassy Office Parks Reit IPO subscribed 2.5 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Real Estate Investment Trust (Embassy Reit) garnered 2.5 times subscription, with the share sale generating demand worth over Rs 5,300 crore. The institutional investor portion of the was subscribed over 2 times, while the non-institutional portion saw nearly 3 times demand the shares on offer. Earlier, the Reit had mopped up Rs 1,743 crore from anchor investors.

Following the success of the IPO, Blackstone-backed will be India’s first publicly listed Reit. It will also open the door for more real estate company to raise capital through this route.

Reit is an investment vehicle that owns rent-yielding real estate. The income generated is distributed to unit holders.

Through the offering, has raised a total of Rs 4,750 crore. About Rs 3,700 crore of this will be used for debt repayment; about Rs 460 crore will be used for assets acquisition and the remaining Rs 580 crore for general corporate purposes.

The will lead to dilution of 20.5 per cent of equity capital. At the issue price of Rs 300, will be have market capitalization of Rs 23,170 crore.

Analysts said the Reit offered pre-tax yield of 8.25 per cent based on projected earnings for 2019-20.

Embassy Reit’s portfolio comprises of assets with 24.8 million square feet operational area. The assets have 95 per cent committed occupancy and seven year weighted average lease expiry, say analysts.

Certain analysts had recommended their clients to apply in the Embassy Reit from a long-term perspective.

“We recommend ‘subscribe’ for a long term horizon only to the issue considering quality of assets, potential rental growth with mark-to-market opportunities in existing portfolio and comfortable leverage position indicating potential for growth in asset portfolio in future,” ICICI Direct had said in a note.

The lot size for applying in the IPO was 800 units, translating in minimum subscription amount of Rs 240,000.

The total application received in the IPO was about 8,000. Most retail investors stayed away from the IPO due to high investment threshold, said investment bankers.

Embassy Reit IPO was handled by 12 investment banks, which included Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan, DSP Merrill Lynch and Axis Capital.

Experts said Reit can be a good investment option for investors as it offers steady dividend as well as capital appreciation. However, this is contingent on market conditions.

Slowdown in the real estate sector and delay or cost overruns in under construction projects could impact return expectations, said analysts.