Rally in equities, dollar sparks 1% net outflow in global gold ETFs
Equitas Small Bank to raise Rs 250 crore through private placement

Board of Directors of of Equitas Small Finace Bank (ESFBL/ Bank) had approved to issue of 4,74,58,239 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 52.68 per equity share

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Equitas Small Finance Bank will raise Rs 250 crore through private placement from India Infoline Finance Limited (IIFL) Special Opportunities Fund, High Conviction Fund Series I and Focus Equity Strategy Fund - Trivantage Capital. The investors will take 4.51 per cent stake in post-issue.

The board of directors of of Equitas Small Finace Bank (ESFBL/ Bank) had approved to issue of 4,74,58,239 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 52.68 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 42.68 per equity share) aggregating to Rs 250 crore.

The money will be raised through private placement for a stake of 4.51 per cent in the post-issue share capital of the Bank.
First Published: Sat, December 07 2019. 10:26 IST

