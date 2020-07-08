At Rs 249 crore, equity schemes' June inflows weakest in four years

saw their worst month in four years as these schemes saw net flows of Rs 249 crore in June, showed data released from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

This is the worst month since March 2016, when the net flows were negative to the tune of Rs 1,370 crore. Compared to the last 12-month average of Rs 7,103 crore, the June flows are 96 per cent lower. Flows were 95 per cent lower than previous month.

The sharp dip in equity flows came even as clocked over seven per cent gains in June.

Compared to previous month, redemptions saw 75 per cent jump in Experts say that this could be on account of investors pulling out to cash in on the strong recovery seen in since March.

From March 23 lows, have seen rebound over 40 per cent.

“The volatility in markets had made investors nervous. While markets have seen strong bounce-back, future volatility cannot be ruled as pandemic has led to an overall economic uncertainty,” said a fund manager.

On the debt front, liquid funds saw net outflows of Rs 44,226 crore. Shorter duration schemes such as low duration and short duration schemes saw inflows of Rs 12,235 crore and Rs 8,323 crore, respectively. The money market fund saw net flows of Rs 4,685 crore.

The investors continued to show risk-aversion as corporate bond fund and banking & PSU funds garnered sizeable flows. Corporate bond fund received flows to the tune of Rs 10,737 crore, while banking & PSU funds got flows of Rs 5,477 crore in June.

Outflows from credit risk funds continued, even though the quantum of net outflows have reduced. In June, these funds saw outflows of Rs 1,493 crore.

Overall, debt schemes saw net flows of Rs 2,861 crore.