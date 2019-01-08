Equity flows at a 22-month low; December SIPs surpass Rs 8,000 crore

Flows into equity schemes touched a 22-month low of Rs 6,606 crore in December as market volatility made investors wary.

The number of folios, on the other hand, crossed the eight-crore mark for the first time in the industry’s history. “It has been a tricky year for investors with volatility and negative returns in equity diversified funds playing on their minds. The silver lining is that investors have stayed put and continue to invest through the SIP route, which augurs well for the industry,” said Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer of Mirae Asset ...