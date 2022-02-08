Equity investors lose over Rs 5.82 trillion in three consecutive sessions

-
Investors' wealth has tumbled by over Rs 5.82 trillion in three consecutive sessions of market decline.
Feeble global cues, foreign fund outflows and concerns over policy tightening by central banks have led to the selling pressure, experts said.
Declining for the third straight session on Monday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex nosedived 1,023.63 points or 1.75 per cent to close at 57,621.19. In three days, the benchmark has tanked 1,937.14 points.
Amid the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 5,82,272.23 crore in three days to stand at Rs 2,64,82,633.52 crore.
"Markets traded under pressure and lost over one and a half per cent, tracking feeble global cues. After a flat start, the benchmark inched gradually lower as the day progressed and finally settled closer to the day's low," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking . He further said global headwinds have again started impacting the sentiment.
