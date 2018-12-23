Equity MF investments set for two-and-a-half-year low over poll anxiety

The mutual funds (MFs) have slowed down their investments in equities as fund managers brace for election-related volatility. According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), MFs had invested Rs 12.9 billion till December 20. If the flow remains tepid in the remaining four sessions, this will be the lowest monthly investment by MFs since August 2016.

Domestic fund managers have been net-buyers in only five out of 14 trading sessions this month. On the other hand, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been net buyers on seven occasions. They have ...