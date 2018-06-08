Equity mutual funds saw Rs 121 billion net inflow in May: AMFI

Inflow into equity schemes last month was Rs 121 billion, up 8 per cent over April, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi). This was still below the 12-month average of Rs 144 billion.

Those in the sector say equity inflow has been holding up despite market volatility. While benchmark indices remained flat, the broader market mid-cap and small-cap indices had dropped as much as 8 per cent in May. Sundeep Sikka, chief executive officer (CEO) at Reliance Nippon AMC, says in the current market environment, continued healthy contribution from systematic ...