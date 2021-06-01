Equity schemes likely to post third straight month of asset growth in May

Equity mutual funds (MFs) are expected to report inflows for the third consecutive month in May. Several of the important categories in the equity funds have seen a surge in assets under management (AUM) in May. However, it remains to be seen whether this is on account of incremental flows or only to do with appreciation in stock prices.

The benchmark Sensex rose 6.5 per cent last month—its best monthly showing this calendar year. The midcap and smallcap indices advanced 7.1 per cent and 8.9 per cent, respectively. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) will release ...