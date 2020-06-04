Erroneous price feeds for F&O contracts disrupt trading on Bank Nifty

Erroneous price feeds for certain futures and options (F&O) contracts disrupted trading activities in on Thursday, the expiry day for weekly derivatives.

Several brokers cautioned investors and some halted trading in contracts — the second-most traded index derivatives — citing irrational gap between ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ quotations.

“Due to an issue with the price feeds for options received from the exchange, all market orders on Bank Nifty option contracts have been blocked. Please use limit or stop-loss orders,” read a notification sent out by Zerodha to its clients. The country’s largest broker in terms of active clients sent out several notifications to its clients through the day cautioning investors.

An spokesperson said trading members have reached out to the exchange over the disruption in trading and it was examining the issue.

Industry players said dynamic circuit filters prevented trading from getting executed at irrational prices.

Some market players said the glitch in exchange price feeds led to high volatility in banking stocks.

The Bank Nifty index fell 2.63 per cent on Thursday, underperforming the benchmark Nifty, which fell just 0.32 per cent. Shares of IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and fell more than 3.5 per cent each.

This is not the first time the has been hit by such a glitch. In September 2019, the NSE's system faced trading outage and investors were unable to place orders for 15 minutes. Back then, the error had occurred because of connectivity issues with a service provider.



