Bank of Mauritius approaches RBI to clear the air on NBFC impasse
Business Standard

Erroneous price feeds for F&O contracts disrupt trading on Bank Nifty

Several brokers cautioned investors and some halted trading in Bank Nifty contracts - the second-most traded index derivatives - citing irrational gap between 'buy' and 'sell' quotations.

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

Several traders took to social media to raise the issue highlighting difficulties in executing trades and settling outstanding positions.

Erroneous price feeds for certain futures and options (F&O) contracts disrupted trading activities in Bank Nifty on Thursday, the expiry day for weekly derivatives.

Several brokers cautioned investors and some halted trading in Bank Nifty contracts — the second-most traded index derivatives — citing irrational gap between ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ quotations.

“Due to an issue with the price feeds for Bank Nifty options received from the exchange, all market orders on Bank Nifty option contracts have been blocked. Please use limit or stop-loss orders,” read a notification sent out by Zerodha to its clients. The country’s largest broker in terms of active clients sent out several notifications to its clients through the day cautioning investors.


An NSE spokesperson said trading members have reached out to the exchange over the disruption in trading and it was examining the issue.

chart
Several traders took to social media to raise the issue highlighting difficulties in executing trades and settling outstanding positions.

Industry players said dynamic circuit filters prevented trading from getting executed at irrational prices.


Some market players said the glitch in exchange price feeds led to high volatility in banking stocks.

The Bank Nifty index fell 2.63 per cent on Thursday, underperforming the benchmark Nifty, which fell just 0.32 per cent. Shares of IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank fell more than 3.5 per cent each.

This is not the first time the NSE has been hit by such a glitch. In September 2019, the NSE's system faced trading outage and investors were unable to place orders for 15 minutes. Back then, the error had occurred because of connectivity issues with a service provider.
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 22:31 IST

