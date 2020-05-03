Essel Large Cap to Quant Mid Cap: Here're funds that beat their benchmarks

The markets rebounded sharply in the month of April Only two large-caps (out of 32), six multi-cap (out of 35), and four midcaps (out of 26) were able to beat their benchmarks over the one-month period ended April, 30 One reason for this is that when markets are falling, many fund managers move into cash to reduce the quantum of fall Such funds tend to lag their benchmarks because they are not fully deployed in the markets