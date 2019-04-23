Essel Propack, GAIL, ACC and Indiabulls Real Estate top stocks to watch

At 07:17 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 3.50 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 11,620.50, indicating a flat start for the Nifty50 index back home.



Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings today: As many as 15 companies are slated to release their March quarter earnings today. Prominent among them include ACC, Sasken Technologies, Indiabulls Real Estate and Tata Global Beverages.

GAIL: State-owned (India) has emerged as the highest bidder for seven operating wind power plants of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) having a total generation capacity of 874 megawatts.

Essel Propack: Private equity major Blackstone said on Monday it was making its largest investment in the consumer sector in India by picking up a 51 per cent stake in for up to Rs 3,211 crore ($460 million).



The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday announced expulsion of 34 securities from the derivatives, also known as futures and options (F&O), segment. The list includes names such as Ajanta Pharma, Allahabad Bank, Jet Airways, Suzlon and Reliance Power.

PVR: PVR has announced the opening of 6 screens multiplex at Suraj Chanda Tara, Amritsar in Punjab.

Asian Paints: It has resumed operations at Vishakhapatnam plant. On April 8, a fire broke out at the facility which led to shut down of the operations.

Goa Carbon: reported standalone net loss of Rs 8.79 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the financial year 2018-19 (FY19).

Mahindra Life: The company has announced final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.

OMCs, paint and aviation stocks: Oil prices hovered near 2019 peaks in early trading on Tuesday after Washington abruptly moved to end all Iran sanctions waivers by May, pressuring importers to stop buying from Tehran.

Shriram Transport Finance Co: Ajay Piramal is in talks with Anand Mahindra and others as he looks to exit from the Shriram group of companies, according to a report by The Economic Times.

AU Small Finance Bank: reported a 42 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 118 crore in the March quarter.