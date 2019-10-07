Excess rainfall may have damaged kharif crops, to hit sugarcane output

Excess rainfall in almost all agrarian states across India may have damaged kharif crops and the same holds true for sugarecane crop. However, farmers and traders are hopeful that surplus rains this year has raised prospects of a bumper sugarcane crop as well as sugar output for the 2020-21 season.

Sugar season starts from October and ends in September. Based on the long period average (LPA), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that rainfall between June 1 and September 30 at 968.3 mm was 10 per cent higher than normal range of 880.6 mm. As per IMD, last year had ...