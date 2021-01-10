Exchanges and depository stocks surge since March lows, shows data

-
The share price of BSE, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), and Central Depository Services (CDSL) have gained between 95 per cent and 190 per cent since the last week of March.
Analysts said investors are betting on stocks which had little or no disruption in their business activity after the onslaught of Covid-19. Experts believe stock exchanges and depositories could be one such theme.
The BSE, MCX, and CDSL have hugely outperformed the benchmarks since Shares of the BSE have gained 127 per cent, the MCX is up 97 per cent, and CDSL has gained 189 per cent compared to an 87 per cent rise in the Sensex and 88.5 per cent gain in the Nifty50. Analysts said the increase in the number of new investors and trading activity has helped these companies.
Moreover, these businesses do not have too much of incremental expenses as their activity levels increase. From now on analysts said these stocks would do well as long as markets remain buoyant, but advised investors to wait for some correction before buying as the valuations have run-up.
